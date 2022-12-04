Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Buys Shares of 28,786 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 26.0% during the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 119.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 93.2% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $300.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.23 and its 200 day moving average is $284.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

