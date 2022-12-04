Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,846 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.52.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.