Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.88% of AZZ worth $19,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in AZZ by 559.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 1,216.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 138.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $42.01 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.58). AZZ had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. On average, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other news, COO Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,839.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

AZZ Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.