Ark Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $40.43 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00024982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005870 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005101 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,925,888 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

