Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ ARKR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $22.45.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 11.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.