Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ARKR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

