Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 844,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 223,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,964. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

In other news, Director James C. Cherry purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 77,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 514,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 322,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

