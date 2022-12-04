Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.09) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.47) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($3.61) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.78) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($3.92) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €5.20 ($5.36) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of AT1 opened at €2.43 ($2.51) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of €5.74 ($5.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €2.21 and its 200-day moving average is €2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.