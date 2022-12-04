ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASX stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. ASE Technology has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 804.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 2,560,226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after buying an additional 2,225,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 6,784.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,884,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 1,856,825 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 178.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,268,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 813,286 shares in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

