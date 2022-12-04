ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Short Interest Down 11.9% in November

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,500 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ASGN to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 55.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 13.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Price Performance

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $87.93. 187,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. ASGN has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.79. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

