ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 660 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($7.90) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.06) target price on ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 660 ($7.90) target price on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.57) target price on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.07) target price on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.48) target price on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,299.58 ($15.55).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 640 ($7.66) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The stock has a market cap of £640.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2,064.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 614.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 857.20. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,580.99 ($30.88).

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($315,253.02). In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($315,253.02).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

