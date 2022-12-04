Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $170.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE AIZ opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.09 and its 200 day moving average is $157.71. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Assurant by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

