Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 64,448 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,448 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.41% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $32,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 185,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $747,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 537,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 148,939 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,486.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 199,801 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,363. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

