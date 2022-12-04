Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 13,895 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,912. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

