Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.26. 5,185,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,263. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.55.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.