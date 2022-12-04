Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $14.77 Million Investment in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 382,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,774,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Apollo Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

AMEH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 147,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,062. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.64. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMEH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

