Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 20,432 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,432 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.99. 2,917,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,624. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

