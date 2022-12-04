Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,217 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $22,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,994,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,054. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44.

