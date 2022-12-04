Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,700 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,458,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,263 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.24. 4,877,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

