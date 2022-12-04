Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 7,041 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.00. 1,037,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,756. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

