Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $28,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,894,000 after acquiring an additional 110,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after buying an additional 268,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,633,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,235,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.75. 640,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,455. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

