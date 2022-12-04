Augur Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.61 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Augur has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $62.53 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $5.68 or 0.00033225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.21 or 0.05976200 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00505804 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.73 or 0.30498819 BTC.
About Augur
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.