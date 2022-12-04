Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Position Lifted by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717,931 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for approximately 4.8% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 1.15% of Avantor worth $241,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Avantor by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 795,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,691,000 after acquiring an additional 192,393 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 688,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,036 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 100,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,409,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,129,000 after buying an additional 54,229 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.74. 4,682,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

