AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
AVEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.
AVEO stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $518.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.02. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
