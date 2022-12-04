AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AVEO stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $518.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.02. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

