Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Up 14.6% in November

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 4,930,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.28. The company had a trading volume of 784,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,122. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.18. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $327.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

