Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $44.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Avnet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AVT stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 26.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 662,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 139,873 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at $595,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at $1,422,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Avnet by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

