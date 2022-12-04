AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 306,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AVROBIO Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AVRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. 735,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,432. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.67. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO

AVROBIO Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

