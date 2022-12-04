B. Riley Begins Coverage on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ENVX. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Enovix Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.45. Enovix has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $34.44.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enovix by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
