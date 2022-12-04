Barclays Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $83.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.58.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. NetApp has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NetApp by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after buying an additional 967,832 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 123.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,098,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in NetApp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after buying an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 233.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,331,000 after buying an additional 454,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.