Bend DAO (BEND) Tops One Day Volume of $324,311.64

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $50.93 million and approximately $324,311.64 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,032.53 or 0.06038181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00507219 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,227.76 or 0.30584109 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.