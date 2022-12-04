Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBOX. Barclays decreased their target price on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital upgraded Tritax EuroBox to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tritax EuroBox has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 148.75 ($1.78).

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

Shares of LON EBOX opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.50, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.86. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of GBX 57.70 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.60 ($1.42).

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

