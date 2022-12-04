Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,006 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $86.60 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,633 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,616. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

