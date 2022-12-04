Biconomy 1-Day Volume Hits $3.01 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $77.64 million and $3.01 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Biconomy has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,753,237 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

