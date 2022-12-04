Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright to $1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.81 price objective on shares of Big Tree Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Big Tree Group to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the digital currency in Canada. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

