Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright to $1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.81 price objective on shares of Big Tree Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Big Tree Group to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Big Tree Group Stock Performance
Big Tree Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Tree Group (BIGG)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.