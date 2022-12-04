Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

TECH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $116.25 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.06.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.85. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $130.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

