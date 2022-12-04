BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Several research firms recently commented on BCAB. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
NASDAQ:BCAB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $24.65.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
