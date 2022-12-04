Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $298.90 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $153,111,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 164.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

