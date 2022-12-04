Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $295.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Atlantic Securities from $220.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $298.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

