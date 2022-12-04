Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.26 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $260.49 million and $5.26 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.87 or 0.00087386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00267439 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

