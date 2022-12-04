Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00003050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $5.21 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00268327 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00086919 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00063532 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001234 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.