Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $5.26 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $64.16 million and $3.74 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00030752 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,032.53 or 0.06038181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00507049 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,223.59 or 0.30573910 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,403 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.29518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 5.28606787 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $4,110,470.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

