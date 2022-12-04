Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Cap of $808.00 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.99 or 0.00245187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $808.00 million and approximately $24.65 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,125.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00646284 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00054150 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000691 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,242,564 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
