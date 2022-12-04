Bitcoin SV Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $42.11 or 0.00246005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $810.25 million and approximately $24.10 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,116.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00647943 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00053975 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000694 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,242,770 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
