BitShares (BTS) Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.48 million and $7.76 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00024982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005870 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002206 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008029 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,757,193 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

