BitShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.44 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.44 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008171 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,756,634 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

