Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 145.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 269.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 179,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

