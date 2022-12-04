Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,245. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.40%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,153 shares of company stock worth $112,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.