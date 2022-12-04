BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$85.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNS. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS opened at C$68.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$82.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$63.19 and a one year high of C$95.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

