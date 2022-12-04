Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 509,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BKNG traded up $25.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,085.44. 270,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,841.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,915.26. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

