Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.44. 1,187,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,690. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

