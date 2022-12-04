Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,203,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,075 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniVest Fund makes up approximately 2.8% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 4.94% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $23,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 323,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $37,752.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $13.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

